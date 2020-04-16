Connie Claire Szarke has written her fourth novel, “Stone Wall and other Stories,” published by Newman Springs Publishing Company.
Szarke, of Mound, taught French at Chaska High School for 30 years. She describes her novels as "literary/historical/semi-autobiographical/fiction."
Her previous trilogy of books includes “Delicate Armor,” “A Stone for Amer,” and "Lady in the Moon, A Novel in Stories.”
Most of the stories in Szarke’s latest novel feature the character Gloria Spencer. “Over several years, in ‘Stone Wall and Other Stories,’ Gloria Spencer hikes around Ireland and the Aran Islands, travels through Italy, flies to Paris, skis in Colorado, visits Cape Cod, boats over to Sicily from the toe of Italy, and explores Broceliande, in Brittany,” states a press release.
“Each time Gloria travels, we find out about her self-discovery and what she is doing in nine of these 10 stories. The other saga is about a man who escapes a world of artifice and pretense in order to regain his sense of self. Exposed to the elements of nature in the land of 10,000 lakes (Minnesota), he will abide by the mystery of his new world in order to be accepted into it.”
Szarke is a life-long pianist and writer, former teacher, traveler, skier, outdoor enthusiast, and animal lover.
Her latest book is available via online booksellers. For more info, or a signed copy of the book, visit www.connieclaireszarke.com.