Timothy James “TJ” Garin, former tennis coach at Holy Family Catholic School in Victoria, has been charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
A student reportedly told the school they had been sexually assaulted by Garin beginning in 2015. The sheriff’s report said school officials notified them on Sept. 4.
"The school immediately notified law enforcement after receiving the report from the former student," said Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
Garin, 59, from Mound, was placed on administrative leave in September, the school confirmed. He is no longer employed at Holy Family as a result of the “troubling and serious” charges, said President Michael Brennan.
“We are appalled and saddened by this situation and our thoughts are with the former student who came forward,” Brennan said in a press release.
After investigating, officials allege Garin had “sent text messages complimenting the victim’s appearance” and detailed “desired sexual activities.”
Garin allegedly touched the victim's outer clothing and "is believed to have sent" the victim sexually explicit photos, requesting the victim exchange nude photos, according to the report.
In 2012 Garin began coaching at the school, then moved to become the head boys' tennis coach and assistant girls' tennis coach in 2015, said Chris Duffy, Holy Family's vice president. Garin became the head girls' tennis coach in 2016, Duffy said.
“Protecting our students is our highest priority, and we respectfully request privacy for the Holy Family community as we attempt to make sense of this situation and begin to heal," Brennan said.
The Sheriff's Office said Garin was arrested Tuesday and could face up to 10 years in prison or a $20,000 fine, or both. Garin is currently in the Carver County Jail with a bond of $100,000 or a $10,000 cash bail.
His next court appearance is Oct. 23, the report said. Anyone with related information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231.