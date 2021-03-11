Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has announced he will run for Minnesota governor in 2022. It comes after the Republican's single term in the Senate.
The Chaskan, also a family physician, was brought into the larger public eye last year when he disagreed with state COVID-19 responses and federal guidelines for reporting COVID deaths.
Last spring, Jensen announced he would not run for re-election for District 47, which includes the majority of Carver County. He also said he would likely not run for governor before taking a year-long break.
In late June 2020, Jensen said the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice had put his license under review for public comments, accusing him of reckless advice and misinformation surrounding the pandemic. A Minnesota State Senate press release confirmed the investigation had been dismissed.
According to the Associated Press, Jensen joins one other candidate: Mike Murphy, Republican mayor of Lexington in Anoka County.
Jensen did not immediately return a request for comment.