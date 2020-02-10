Four members of Boy Scout Troop 303, chartered through Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church in Chaska, earned an Eagle rank in 2019.
The earning of 21 merit badges is required for the rank of Eagle Scout, and includes topics ranging from first aid to citizenship to fitness. Scouts must also complete a community service project.
For his project, Jacob Knowles removed and rebuilt a new wood garden arbor for Shepherd of the Hill, in addition to cleaning up the path and relocating memorial stones. Jacob is a senior at Chaska High School where he is one of the Chaska Robotics team captains. He mentored two Chaska FIRST Tech Challenge Teams leagues, as well as two Chaska FIRST Lego Leagues. Upon graduation Jacob plans to attend college double majoring in mechanical and electrical engineering.
William Gregory built four no-maintenance welcome benches for Carver Elementary School for his Eagle project. He was supported by the elementary school PTO. William’s toughest scouting achievement was the 50-mile bike ride and his most fun experience was the BSA Sea Base high adventure trip, according to a press release. William is a junior at Chaska High School where he is a member of the StormHawk Archery and Chaska High School Fencing Teams. He plans to attend a four-year college after graduation with a career in a STEM field yet to be determined.
Mitchell Larson’s project consisted of creating a frame around the Crown of Glory Lutheran Church playground and installing rubber mulch to make the playground safer. Mitchell is a junior at Chaska High School where he is a member of the Chaska Chanhassen Alpine Ski team, as well as the Chaska High School lacrosse team. Mitchell’s future plan is to attend the University of Minnesota Duluth to study business or finance.
Zachary Hansen’s Eagle project was the renovation of the floating dock at Clayhole Lake to benefit the Chaska community. All of the dock railing was removed (90 linear feet) and replaced with new wood with appropriate drop-down areas for fishing included. Zachary is currently a senior at Chaska High School living away from home playing junior hockey and taking his classes online. Upon graduation Zachary will continue to work toward his goal of playing Division 1 college hockey, the release stated.
"Boy Scout Troop 303 would like to again congratulate these young men for their service to the community and for achieving the highest rank in Boy Scouts," the release stated.
More info at troop3303.org.