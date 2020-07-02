The city of Chanhassen is sponsoring an abridged Fourth of July celebration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One thing remains the same.
“We really hope to bring families together that day,” said Jerry Ruegemer, recreation superintendent with Chanhassen Parks and Recreation.
Events include a chalk drawing contest, online business expo, farmers market, plane flyover (see related story) and a fireworks display.
“I hope it brings a fun activity that they can do with family or friends,” said Priya Tandon, recreational supervisor with Chanhassen Parks and Recreation, of the chalk-drawing contest.
“We aren’t able to do a lot of our bigger group gathering events, so hopefully this provides them with a way to feel like they’re involved in the Chanhassen community and they're all participating in this contest together, but separately,” she said.
FIREWORKS
The fireworks show over Lake Ann starts at 10 p.m. and lasts for about 20 minutes. The city pays for the $23,000 display.
Lake Ann Park and Greenwood Shores Park will close at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Lake Ann Park is a popular spot to watch the fireworks, but the Chanhassen City Council made the decision to close the parks to enforce Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order related to social distancing.
This year, 3- to 5-inch shells are being replaced with 8- and 10-inch shells. As a result, more of the shells will be shot higher in the air, to make them easier to view. (The elevation of the highest fireworks won’t surpass previous years.)
“That will be a change, so hopefully more people can view from home,” Tandon said. The fireworks will also be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page.
“Our council is very into community and community involvement, and having positive things for the community,” Ruegemer said. “That’s why our mayor and city council really wanted to do the fireworks display.”