The Chanhassen Senior Center is hosting several free events. Call 952-227-1124 to make a reservation:.
Medicare 101: Two sessions to choose from: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 3-4:30 p.m., or Friday, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m.-noon. This class is an introduction to Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, as well as additional insurance options. The class can be attended in person, or via Zoom.
The Chanhassen Lion’s Club and T-Mobile’s free outdoor concert & ice cream social for the 55+ community, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Chan Rec Parking Lot, 2310 Coultier Blvd. Attendees can stay in their cars, or sit on personal folding chairs in socially distanced spaces, while listing to the Purgatory Creek Band.
Veteran’s Benefits: What You Don’t Know and How They Can Help. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Chanhassen Senior Center. This class provides updates on VA medical and assistance programs, and provides resources on how to apply for both current and past benefits. Zoom option may be available.