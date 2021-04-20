Carver County’s Adult Mental Health Initiative, along with Carver County’s Mental Health Local Advisory Council (LAC) and Mental Health Crisis Program, is sponsoring a trio of community virtual training opportunities for county residents and the general public.
“These free events assist county residents in expanding their education around mental health and helps bring attention to the critical issue of mental health wellness,” said Melanie Warm, Carver County Mental Health Crisis Program supervisor, in a press release.
In recognition of May’s designation as Mental Health Month the following training is available for free of charge via Zoom.
Agricultural QPR - Question, Persuade and Refer Training
- 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1
- https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0sf-iprjIuHNfy7kdZc6MBMDo0rLTnU-g8
- The 90-minute suicide prevention program, QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) assists individuals to learn the three steps anyone can take to assist in preventing a death by suicide. This class is for members of rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention.
QPR - Question, Persuade and Refer Training
- 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18
- https://zoom.us/j/98747259348
- Meeting ID: 987 4725 9348
- Learn the three steps anyone can take to assist with preventing a death by suicide. QPR is the most widely taught Gatekeeper Training Program in the United States.
Key Warning Signs for Early-Onset Mental Illness in Children and Adolescents and Suicide Prevention Best Practices
- 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26
- https://zoom.us/j/95380531683?pwd=Um Q0M0J4ajdpMnZTVEtncHVDbCtjZz09
- Meeting ID: 953 8053 1683 – Meeting Passcode: 042970
- The first part of this presentation will teach signs and symptoms of common mental health disorders in young people. The second half of the presentation will examine best practices for suicide awareness, prevention and intervention in young people.