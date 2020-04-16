The Friends of the Victoria Library (FOVL) recently announced its participation in the second Library Giving Day.
“It’s vital that we support the library during this quarantine,” stated Theresa Bourdage, president of the Friends of the Victoria Library, in a press release. “When the library re-opens, we want to ensure that they have the resources to be a social center of the neighborhood.
“Last year, we were able to raise just over $1,000 due to the generosity of the Victoria residents and the Lions Foundation of Victoria, who matched their donations dollar for dollar. This year our goal is $2,000,” she continues, “we still have the Lions Foundation of Victoria matching donations dollar for dollar up to $500, plus West Side Plumbing is matching the next $250 and Enki Brewing is matching the next $250.”
“The donations we receive thru the Friends of the Victoria Library have given us versatility that we wouldn’t ordinarily have,” stated Patrick Jones, branch manager of the Victoria Library. “We have been able to do more programs and buy more books than if we simply had our regular operating budget.”
Library Giving Day is a nation-wide fundraising event. This year Library Giving Day is April 23, but any donations given to the FOVL after April 1 are subject to the matching of the corporate sponsors.
More info at https://friendsofthevictorialibrary.org.