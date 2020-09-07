Audubon Road? Why not Paisley Park Way?
That’s one of the changes Chanhassen resident Bob Finn hopes to see made to state and city roads. At the last city council meeting, Finn presented a citizen action request to ask if the city would consider renaming a short section of State Hwy 5/Arboretum Blvd “Prince Rogers Nelson Boulevard”. He also wants to change the section of Audubon Road adjacent to Paisley Park's name after the superstar’s Chanhassen home.
This isn’t the first time Prince-themed street names have been proposed in the city. In June 2019, developers of a new Chanhassen residential neighborhood built on property owned by Prince submitted a plan for new streets named Dove Court, Raspberry Road and Alphabet Street.
All three are references to the hit songs “When Doves Cry”, Raspberry Beret” and Alphabet St.” However, Chanhassen already has a street named Dove Court. The council approved the development and recommended that the roads within it honor Prince.
Paisley Park did not provide a comment, but confirmed they had heard of Finn’s request.
Mayor Elise Ryan and the council said they’re in favor of the idea, but would like to discuss more in the next meeting’s work session. If the name was changed, it would most likely be a memorial sign, which is symbolic and wouldn’t affect mailing addresses for those who live on the streets.
Mark Webster works at Paisley Park, but came to support Finn separate from his employer. He encouraged the council to consider the request, mentioning that dozens of people wanted Finn and Webster to ask for the change.
“He loved it here. I just feel as a human being and as a person who loved him, that Chanhassen would be a great city to remember him by,” Webster said.
“I don’t know much about signs, but could it be purple?”