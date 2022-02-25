The Chris Wivholm Foundation will host a golf, dinner and silent auction fundraiser at the Wilds Golf Course in Prior Lake on Aug. 29, the foundation announced this month.
The 18-hole golf event begins at noon, followed by a silent auction and dinner at 5 p.m. Dr. Mark Thomas, director of the Medical Discovery Team on Addition at the University of Minnesota, will be speaking.
The nonprofit foundation, created by Elina Curran, is dedicated to her son Chris Wivholm, who died of a drug overdose at age 21. Curran said Wivholm’s struggles with addiction began when he received a prescription for opioids after he had his wisdom teeth removed in high school.
All money is donated to a scholarship created in Wivholm’s name at Eden Prairie High School (where he graduated in 2015) and to a collaborative research program discovering new treatment options for opioid use disorder being conducted at the University of Minnesota.
For event details, pricing and donation information, visit chriswivholm.org.