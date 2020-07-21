VICTORIA – The reaction to the city of Victoria’s initial Farmers Market of the season last week was overwhelmingly favorable, according to a number of attendees.
“I love farmers markets and this one is right in my backyard now, so it’s perfect,” said Kelly Wittrock of Victoria. “The fresh vegetables are awesome and there’s always a unique product or two. I’ll probably come here every week unless it’s raining.”
The market is being held at the Enki Brewing parking lot, 1495 Stieger Lake Lane, and runs each Thursday from 3-7 p.m. through Oct. 8.
Traci and Jim Lahner of Chaska were in downtown Victoria and noticed signs for the nearby farmers market.
“We just wanted to check it out,” Traci said, adding that the couple purchased turnips, green beans, onions, cheese and other items. “Oh, yes, we’ll be coming again.”
Mary Richter of Victoria had her hands full trying to select fresh produce while getting assistance from her 4-year-old grandson, Luke Rainer, who’d gotten up from a nap a short time earlier.
“I’m just so excited that it’s finally here,” Richter said while glancing at her yawning grandson. “We’ve always gone to the one in Excelsior, but now we can just walk here from town.”
There were 15 vendors at Thursday’s market, according to Darren Noble, executive director of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, which coordinated with the city and Enki Brewing in establishing the market.
“It’s great to see such a good turnout,” Noble said as he greeted and assisted customers at the venue. “I like the location and I can see there is plenty of interest in what is available here.”
Noble said an evaluation of the vendors, space and other factors will be done to see if there is room for more vendors and possible improvements.
“Access to fresh produce and healthy foods is very important, especially during the COVID-19 world we’re in,” Noble said. “We are thrilled that our farmers markets are thriving during all this.”
The chamber assisted, in part, with marketing, promotion and vendor coordination. City staff applied for a $3,000 Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) grant from Carver County Public Health to help offset marketing costs for the market.
A community survey with more than 350 responses overwhelmingly supported the farmers market idea, according to city officials.
The market is under restrictive conditions that follow state and federal health organizations’ guidelines, including: washing hands at entry and exit; wearing a face mask; shopping alone; social distancing; paying with credit cards; and only vendors will handle the produce.