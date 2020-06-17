Gretchen Piper received the DFL endorsement in her campaign to represent Minnesota Senate District 33 in a recent vote.
“I was raised in a family that emphasizes service to the community,” stated Piper in a press release. “It’s with that same spirit that I will serve in the Minnesota Senate.”
A mother of two and a small-business owner, Piper plans to focus on excellence in education, access to affordable healthcare, and environmental protections. She is also committed to expanding broadband access to all parts of Minnesota, according to the release.
“It is clear that there’s never been a more urgent time to bring a strong, collaborative, solutions-focused voice to the Minnesota Legislature,” Piper stated. “The global health crisis and shattered economy highlight our shared vulnerability. George Floyd’s violent death and the protests that followed remind us all of deep suffering and profound inequities. To recover and thrive, we must strive for solutions that work for all of us. That starts in our communities and stretches to our Capitol.”
“Serving District 33 in the Minnesota Senate will give me a distinct opportunity to help make Minnesota work better for people and businesses throughout the state,” said Piper. “I want to be part of constructive, common-sense solutions that benefit our communities — all of us.”
District 33, which includes a portion of Chanhassen, is currently represented by David Osmek (R-Mound).
More information at gretchenpiper.com.