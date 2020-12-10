This spring came with a surge in both firearm prices and permit requests. That hasn’t slowed down much, according to area gun dealers and law enforcement officials.
In both Carver and Scott counties, firearm permit-to-carry demand continues to be steady. (Data does not include permit-to-purchase requests, some of which are handled separately by local police departments.)
In Scott County, carry permits averaged at 241 per month, steadily increasing each month from April to October. October saw 444 carry permits, and through Nov. 12, monthly permits were at 345, according to Sheryl Schmitt, administrative services supervisor with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said he expects end-of-the-year permit numbers to keep rising. It’s a combination of the pandemic and social unrest, he said, as well as presidential elections, which typically cause a rise in permits.
“There’s always increases (in an election) year because of all the politics behind it,” Hennen said. “It’s consistent in what (we’re) seeing leading up to it.”
In Carver County, the highest permit-to-carry requests were in July with 255, according to data from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
January through May, Carver County permits to carry stayed between 46 and 84 per month. After that, requests hovered between 146 and 255. In November, there were 186 permit to carry applications.
In comparison, in November 2016, the month of the last presidential election, Carver County residents requested 106 carry permits, in line with most months that year. (Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud was not available for an interview by the newspaper’s deadline.)
Legally, staff have to turn permit-to-carry applications around in 30 days, a challenge as the team is short one person with a recent hiring freeze. Staff at Scott County process applications quicker than before, Hennen said.
“Some days literally 30 a day,” Hennen said of the permit request process. “The staff is pretty dedicated.”
PRICE INCREASE
Once people have permits in hand, putting their new hobby to use becomes the challenge.
Craig Burris, owner at Tactical Training Solutions in Lakeville, has been in the firearms academy business for 15 years. Ammunition prices have risen so drastically in recent months, and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better as the election dust settles.
Add COVID-19 and unrest after George Floyd’s Minneapolis death this summer, and the lines become blurrier.
“Because things had gotten so crazy before the election, right now you literally would have difficulty going out and buying a box of ammo for a handgun,” Burris said. “That’s kind of a big unknown, how much of that would’ve been there otherwise.”
Larry Atneosen, a federally-licensed firearms dealer in Chaska, said a carryover from the summer saw more people concerned about their safety or looking for a COVID-friendly hobby.
When asked if he’d sold more guns in recent weeks, he said there’s nothing to sell.
“No, because you still can’t get anything. You can’t sell anything. That’s the problem,” Atneosen said. “I have no buying power.”
Presidential elections have always increased gun orders with Atneosen, but the increase seems more difficult to trace now. President-elect Joe Biden’s election didn’t cause the spike — the spike was well underway and the election continued the trend.
“It’s not excessive compared to other presidential elections in terms of what students are saying,” Burris said. “I’m not hearing a lot of people saying, ‘Hey, I want to get a permit because Joe Biden won the election.’”
What is clear is the “Hey, I want to get a permit” part.
Supply keeps drying up because of how many new gun owners there are. And what’s left is expensive.
He said a box of ammunition for a 9mm handgun was maybe $10 to $15 in January.
“Now, if you can find it, it’s somewhere between $30 and $50,” Burris said.
And he’s seeing the effects at his conceal-and-carry and training classes, though he said his business prepared the best they could.
“For lots of our students, we’re having to provide ammunition to use just to do their shooting because they can’t find any — or don’t want to use (what they do have),” he said.
As prices increase, not everyone can afford to train more.
“Unfortunately, for a lot of people that don’t have as much money, they may be able to get a hold of a gun,” Burris said. “But they don’t have access to ammunition at a cost where they can actually train with it.”
He said it’ll probably be a long time before the firearms market starts to normalize, not unlike a trend we all saw when the pandemic began.
“It’s like if somebody saw toilet paper, they bought it because they didn’t know when they’d see it again,” he said.