The area is experiencing "unhealthy" air quality, as northerly winds bring in smoke from Canadian wildfires in Ontario and Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The hazy air is resulting in some surreal scenes throughout the Minnesota River Valley,
The MPCA has issued an air quality alert for most of Minnesota, except the North Shore, through 3 p.m. Friday.
The MPCA offers this guidance:
People who are more likely to be affected when fine particle pollution reaches an unhealthy level include:
- Those with asthma or other breathing conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- People who have heart disease or high blood pressure
- Children and older adults
- Those doing heavy, physical activity outdoors, such playing sports or working, especially for extended periods
Health effects
- Air pollution can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or fatigue. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, use your inhalers as directed and contact your health care provider.
Take precautions
- Take it easy and listen to your body.
- Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity.
- If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.
- If you have asthma, or other breathing conditions like COPD, make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.
- People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.