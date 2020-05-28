Mike and Anders Smitson stood near the Highway 101 roundabout along Flying Cloud Drive, watching earth-moving machinery tear through the side of a bluff.
“He just loves the big trucks,” Mike said, referring to his 8-year-old son. “We come here once in a while to see about the progress. They sure can make changes in a short amount of time.”
“They kinda look like toys,” Anders said, pointing at trucks and other machinery that appeared small in the distance. “I’d like to drive one of them someday. It looks like fun.”
There will be plenty of time for the Smitsons and others to view reconstruction of the highway, which closed earlier this month, between Pioneer Trail and Flying Cloud Drive in Chanhassen. The upgraded highway increase the size of the road from two to four lanes and creates a streamlined connection to the nearby Highway 101 bridge, spanning the Minnesota River between Chanhassen and Shakopee.
Charlie Howley, Chanhassen director of public works, said the $29 million project will be completed in two phases; with 2020 work completed by November, and 2021 work finished by October 2021. There are no incentives for early completion.
The city’s cost in the project is about $3 million, with Carver County covering the remainder via various funding sources, including MnDOT turnback funds (101 used to be a state highway, but was “turned back” to the county), according to Howley.
“The old road was incredibly unsafe because of how windy it was, with low visibility and the steepness of grade,” Howley said. “It was a very unsafe road and it is a high volume arterial roadway that doesn’t meet standards.
It’s been on the list a long time to be reconstructed and it took a long time to happen, but it will be safer, more efficient and will include trails, sidewalks, utilities, storm water management and all that comes along with a road project,” he added. “That area is in desperate need for all that.”
Howley said he is unsure about possible residential or business developments once the new road is completed.
“Once the road is done, what happens next is kind of anybody’s guess,” he said. “The road wasn’t done to spur development, but development might come because of it.”
Once the road is completed, the next step is extension of sewer and water down to the lower bluff area.
“A lot of people did like the windy road, but it was tough to navigate,” said Darin Mielke, deputy Carver County engineer. “It is quite a project.”