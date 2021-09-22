Resurfacing on Highway 7 in Minnetonka and Shorewood will close the road over the next two weekends.
Highway 7 west will be closed between Highway 41 and County Road 101 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
The intersections at Christmas Lake Road, Vinehill and Old Market Road are closed until they are paved.
A planned detour is south on County Road 101 to Highway 5 west and north on Highway 41.
Highway 7 in both directions are reduced to one lane between County Road 101 and Christmas Lake Road through Monday, Oct. 4. Access from Highway 7 to Old Market Road is closed through Monday, Oct. 4
Access to and from Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road south and the ramp from I-494 south to Highway 7 west are both closed through Monday, Oct. 4.
Additionally, Highway 7 east will be closed between I-494 and Highway 41 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Construction on the project is slated to be complete in July of 2022.