Roadwork on Lyman Boulevard (Highway 18) and Highway 41 won’t get started until the frost leaves the ground.
According to Shelby Sovell, construction supervisor with Carver County Public Works, once that happens, construction crews will begin tree clearing, erosion control and watermain work. Minimal impacts to traffic is expected during the early phase of the project.
That work will be followed, most likely in early May, with closures of Lyman Boulevard and Highway 41.
There will be two stages of closures and reconstruction, Sovell said. The first stage will be from just west of Norex Drive through the intersection of Highway 41 and Lyman Boulevard. In that phase, businesses west of Highway 41 will have access from the south of 41 with a temporary road until late July, early August. Major construction in this stage includes a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 41 and Lyman Boulevard and a roundabout at the intersection of Lyman Boulevard and Peavey Road. Detours for Highway 41 and Lyman Boulevard will be posted.
The second phase will reconstruct Lyman Boulevard from just east of Peavey Road to Galpin Boulevard. A three-legged roundabout at Norex Drive and Lyman Boulevard, will be constructed as part of this stage.
Weather permitting, construction is planned to be completed by fall 2020.