The Hoofin’ it for Hope Rides 5K and CHRISTmas at the Ranch are Saturday, Dec. 7.
The 5K begins at 10 a.m. (check-in begins at 9:15 a.m.) at Mayer Lutheran High School, 305 Fifth St. NE, Mayer.
More info at www.SignMeUp.com/HopeRides5K.
CHRISTmas at the Ranch is 3-7 p.m. at the Hope Rides Ranch, 14925 58th St., Mayer.
Activities include:
- 3-4 p.m.: Horse Activities in the Barn & Family Photo Booth
- 3:30-4 p.m. :Candy Cane Hunt
- 4-4:30: Live Nativity
- 4:30-5 p.m.: Christmas Caroling Wagon Ride
Ongoing activities, from 3-7 p.m., include wreath making, bonfire, roasting chestnuts, live Christmas music, hot drinks on the porch; snacks, cookie decorating, ornament making.
Hope Rides is a nonprofit organization located in Mayer, that offers hope and healing through free horse-related programs that seek to encourage, empower and equip each participant.
More info at www.hoperides.org.