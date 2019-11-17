Hope Rides
Submitted photo

The Hoofin’ it for Hope Rides 5K and CHRISTmas at the Ranch are Saturday, Dec. 7.

The 5K begins at 10 a.m. (check-in begins at 9:15 a.m.) at Mayer Lutheran High School, 305 Fifth St. NE, Mayer.

More info at www.SignMeUp.com/HopeRides5K.

CHRISTmas at the Ranch is 3-7 p.m. at the Hope Rides Ranch, 14925 58th St., Mayer.

Activities include:

  • 3-4 p.m.: Horse Activities in the Barn & Family Photo Booth
  • 3:30-4 p.m. :Candy Cane Hunt
  • 4-4:30: Live Nativity
  • 4:30-5 p.m.: Christmas Caroling Wagon Ride

Ongoing activities, from 3-7 p.m., include wreath making, bonfire, roasting chestnuts, live Christmas music, hot drinks on the porch; snacks, cookie decorating, ornament making.

Hope Rides is a nonprofit organization located in Mayer, that offers hope and healing through free horse-related programs that seek to encourage, empower and equip each participant.

More info at www.hoperides.org.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you