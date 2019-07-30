Jonathan held its 52nd annual Fourth of July celebration last month at the Karen House, with approximately 650 people attending.
The kiddie parade started off the festivities at the Family Learning Center, ending at the Karen House. Petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, bouncy houses, a watermelon eating contest, hot dogs, ice cream and a performance by the Tuxedo Band were the attractions.
"We have seen this event grow over the years, with the residents showing appreciation by participating," stated Judy Grosch, a Jonathan Association Board member, in a press release.