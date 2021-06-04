You would have been hard-pressed to catch Prince without a pair of custom-made heeled boots.
The late rockstar was known for his creative fashion sense, including an extensive collection of high-heeled boots.
For the first time, Paisley Park in Chanhassen has created an exhibition of over 300 pairs, showcasing their uniqueness and the stories behind them. “The Beautiful Collection: Prince’s Custom Shoes” opens July 9 and will be included in all Paisley Park tours. The exhibit will run for the next eight to 12 months.
Though some are already displayed, this is the first and largest collection of his shoes, said Paisley Park Managing Director and Exhibit Curator Mitch Maguire.
And there were plenty of options to choose from — he had over 3,000 pairs made and left more than 1,500 in the collection, Maguire said. Designers like Donatella Versace, Andre No. 1 and Cos Kyriacou had to ensure the shoes would be durable enough to withstand dancing, doing the splits and jumping off pianos, while still emulating Prince’s fashion sense. Even his roller skates will be on display.
“We wanted to be able to choose shoes that were recognizable for folks, and ones that had stories behind them. Hopefully, each pair lets visitors learn a little more about him,” Maguire said.
Some of the highlights include the blue ankle boots with hand-painted white clouds featured in the “Raspberry Beret” music video, the beaded pair worn while accepting his Oscar for Best Original Score for “Purple Rain” and his signature Versace fabric heeled boots.
The exhibit will have video clips of the shoes in action and recorded accounts by the shoemakers themselves. In true secrecy, Paisley Park won’t reveal how they plan to display the hundreds of pairs, but said it’ll be “as creative and ingenious” as the man who wore them.
“The exhibit is something that will be aligned with who he was at his core, a creative artist. It’s another way to learn a little more about him and his impact on fashion,” Maguire said.