The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen restored a "hunk of aluminum parts” back into a modern work of art.
The sculpture, "Clarencetown Light," by artist John Raymond Henry, was installed July 10 in front of the Arboretum's Visitor Center. The prominent spot will be the home of the 18 feet long and 9 feet high aluminum sculpture over the next two years.
“It looks like it was made for this space,” said Wendy DePaolis, curator of sculpture and art at the Arboretum. “It just connects the new building to the old building. The pattern of geometric lines are identical.”
It has been a "long, strange trip" for the artwork, since it was created in 1971, according Susie Hopper, Arboretum media specialist.
Henry originally traded the sculpture to Minnesota businessman John Wilke for a commercial band saw that Wilke manufactured in the 1970s. Then the sculpture ended up with White Bear Lake businessman Dave Carlson, who displayed it in front of a commercial real estate office, until the building was sold.
An attempt to sell the piece on Craigslist had no takers, according to Hopper. Carlson asked the Arboretum if it was interested in the piece, ultimately transferring ownership of the artwork.
DePaolis was happy to accept. “I don’t have a budget to buy art. I can’t go looking for a Rodin or something. This was really serendipitous.”
But the sculpture required some work.
“It was in pretty poor condition when I saw it stacked up in the snow by the side of a garage in pieces, and it was all chipped,” DePaolis said.
"The piece had never been conserved or preserved and could not be displayed again without a full restoration," Hopper said.
Arboretum trustee Linda Cutler and her husband Dave "adopted" the sculpture through the Arboretum's "Adopt A Sculpture" $25,000 endowment program. The funds made it possible to restore and install the sculpture.
With technical assistance from the artist, the Arboretum restored the piece — right down to the original color of “Rinker Red.” (The paint was changed, from the original Rust-Oleum to a durable Imron paint, approved by the artist.)
"Through the Arb's endowment program, it virtually has transformed from being a hunk of aluminum parts in a pile to a restored gem and is now part of the Arb's world-class sculpture collection," said Hopper.
With the sculpture now in place, DePaolis said that she hopes it helps visitors explore another aspect of the Arboretum. "It's a place to explore. I think this sculpture is representative of that."