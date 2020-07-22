A new friend? How about me, a lovely mostly black female born May 2018. I occasionally chatter to tell you about my needs. I’m cautiously friendly with strangers, but if I know you I’m very friendly and start purring as soon as you pet or brush me. I’ll ankle rub, follow you around, and if you sit on the floor, I’ll come over and headbutt. If you ignore me, I’ll try to get your attention. I am a periodic talker. I will jump into your lap and stay for a while or sit right next to you. I tolerate being picked up. Siblings available.
This cat and others are available at Cat Tales Rescue. Pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $135 adults, $175 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492, or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.