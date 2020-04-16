In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Carver County’s Income Support offers its various applications at public locations throughout the county.
Residents can pick up income support applications at the following locations:
- County Government Center, 602 East 4th St., Chaska (Mon.-Fri., 8:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m.)
- Waconia City Hall, 201 South Vine St., Waconia (24/7)
- Cooper’s Foods, 710 Walnut Street North, Chaska (6 a.m.-midnight)
- Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, 851 Marketplace Drive, Waconia (7 a.m.-9 p.m.)
- Family Dollar, 713 Faxon Rd., Norwood/Young America (Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.)
- Marketplace Foods, 310 Lewis Av South, Watertown (7 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Once residents pick up applications, they can return them in two ways:
- U.S. mail: Carver County Income Support Department, 602 Fourth St. E., Chaska, MN 55318
- Place in drop box at the County Government Center’s front parking lot
“We received concerns regarding connecting residents who lack internet access connecting to the food/health/child care and cash public assistance programs during this time,” stated Commissioner Randy Maluchnik.
“We have been serving our community for over 100 years, if we can help, we will help,” said Gary Cooper, owner of Cooper’s Foods.
The county encourages residents with access to the technology and internet to apply online:
- Use www.applymn.dhs.mn.gov to apply for cash, food support or child care assistance
- Use www.mnsure.org to apply for health care coverage
More info at www.co.carver.mn.us or 952-361-1600.