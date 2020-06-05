Osvaldo Acosta; Jacob Bentz; Isabel Buresh; Elan Buslovich; Hailey Carlisle; Angel Cazares; Drew Clements; Kiara DeNucci; Evan Foss; Claire Ganske; Ivy Gehman; Will Gute; Alivia Hays; Alejandro Huertas-Rosas; Noah Johnson; Veronika Joseph; Trystan Joseph; Blake Kaufhold; Seila Kheav; Victoria Kladek; Isabel Martig; Marvin Martinez; Hugo Munguia; Hunter Nelson; Josie Nickerson; Michael Niven; Kyle Peterson; Indigo Pfarr; Eliana Rimmereide; Sydney Silman; Catherine Synstelien; Mackenzie Tieben; Cooper Vincent; Madison Waldron; Jack Willis.
Integrated Arts Academy & Diploma Program Class of 2020
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
