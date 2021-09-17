Emerald ash borers were first discovered in Chanhassen in January of this year. The infestation centered around Highway 5 on the east side of the city and in the lower area of Lotus Lake. Knowing that EAB are within city limits, homeowners might be wondering what to do to protect their trees.
During the summer, homeowners are encouraged to look at the number of leaves in their ash trees. If the canopy looks thin or if there are big dead branches, that is a sign something could be wrong, said Jeff Hafner, a certified arborist with Rainbow Treecare, which partners with the city to treat and protect trees.
Thinning leaf canopy and big dead branches in the summer are an indicator of an EAB infestation. Woodpeckers, searching for EAB larva will remove the outer layer of bark to expose a lighter inner bark, which arborists call “blonding.” This is another indication of an infestation.
If a homeowner suspects their ash tree is infested, they can call an arborist to get their professional opinion. If it is a tree they want to keep, protection treatments are an effective way to save the tree when they are started before heavy infestation, Hafner said.
“The tree actually becomes less and less of a candidate for successful treatment as the infestation increases,” Hafner said.
The larva phase of an EAB lifecycle is the most damaging, according to Hafner. The larva live under the bark and feed on the layer of living tissue below it.
“When there are enough of them in there, they completely interrupt the tree’s ability to pull water and nutrients out of the soil and just cause stress to the point where eventually the tree just dies,” Hafner said.
EABs are an invasive insect with no native predators so they multiply at a large rate. In the early stages of an infestation, EAB can kill a healthy tree within about three to five years, Hafner said. Once the insects reach peak level in their population, trees can die within one or two years. At that point, “there are just so many insects laying so many eggs on each tree,” he said.
Scouting local trees
According to Chanhassen’s Environmental Resources Specialist Jill Sinclair, about 23% of the city’s public trees are ash, not including wooded areas. She doesn’t have an exact number for how many private trees are ash, but said the percent is higher than public trees.
“In the late 90s, early 2000s ... a lot of the developments, that was one of the more popular trees to plant,” Sinclair said. “We have a few neighborhoods where, you know, they’re probably, reaching about 50% of ash trees out of the total.”
The city was scouting for EAB during the winter and has been looking for signs of them during the summer. How EAB have spread won’t be clear until the leaves fall, Sinclair said. She expects the EAB to have spread about a quarter mile from where the infestation was detected in January.
“I think, you know, it’ll start off kind of slow as far as the progression throughout the city for these first couple of years and then it’ll really pick up as the population kind of exponentially grows,” Sinclair said.
According to Sinclair, around 600 public ash trees and as many or more private trees have been treated throughout Chanhassen. The city recommends that if residents have a healthy ash tree in a good location and it is over 10 inches in diameter, they should treat the tree.
“It would be best to save our trees and keep our urban forest in Chanhassen,” Sinclair said.
Both Hafner and Sinclair urge residents to start getting their ash trees evaluated and planning for treatments.
“That kind of luxury of time has passed and now, if it’s an important tree, protection needs to happen,” Hafner said. “If the treatment does not occur till next summer, that is still soon enough.”
Tree care and removal is not cheap, Sinclair said. Residents with a high number of ash trees need to start thinking about how to spread out the financial impact.
Seeking treatment
According to Hafner, homeowners can protect one tree for 20 years at less of a cost than it takes to remove and replace a tree.
What exactly does protection of an ash tree look like? A series of small holes are drilled at the base of the tree and hoses are connected. The tree draws up the treatment product and carries it under the bark to create a toxic layer and out of the leaves, which kills the EAB larva and adults.
Hafner emphasized how important mature trees are for the community and how good they are for us. Sinclair echoed his point and said that part of the city’s beauty comes from the trees in the parks, along the streets and in people’s lawns.
“It really makes for a very scenic community,” Sinclair said.
Not to mention all of the environmental benefits of having a city filled with trees. Trees help to slow runoff, intercept rainfall, sequester carbon, clean the air, keep the city cooler in the summer and they are habitats for wildlife, Sinclair said.
Trees are “not just healthy for our planet but it’s healthy for us as people too, to have a urban forest in town,” Sinclair said.