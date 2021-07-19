Jake Schramm has been awarded Three Rivers Park District’s Distinguished Volunteer Service Award for his service as a Youth Volunteer and Program Assistant at Lowry Nature Center in Victoria.
Schramm, of Waconia, has been volunteering for Three Rivers for nearly four years. In that time, he has volunteered a total of 222 hours, according to a Three Rivers press release.
As a program assistant, Schramm’s primary role is to help with summer camps by engaging with the younger kids, introducing and helping them with new activities, and assisting staff. Schramm also helped with planning and remaking the nature play area as part of his Eagle Scout project.
“All these camps are tons of fun both for the kids and to volunteer at. The days just fly by when you’re there,” said Schramm. “It’s super rewarding for me to see the bright and joyous smiles on the kids’ faces when they start a fire, or find a cool bug.”
“Jake does a fantastic job of engaging with the younger kids, getting them to come out of their shell, be comfortable and really have fun at camp,” said Allison Neaton, Outdoor Education supervisor for Lowry Nature Center.
For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit www.ThreeRiversParks.org/volunteer or contact the Volunteer Office at 763-559-6706.