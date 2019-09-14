JazzMN Orchestra returns to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres with a new artistic director, JC Sanford, for its 2019-20 season.
As Minnesota’s premier big band, JazzMN Orchestra has performed to sold-out audiences across the Twin Cities. The new season begins Oct. 7 on CDT’s Main Stage.
For $99, a season subscription for all three events is available.
CONCERTS
Monday, Oct. 7, JazzMN Orchestra begins its season with “Gershwin, Basie & More.”
George Gershwin was one of the most prolific composers of American popular music. Big band legend Count Basie paved the way for composers and arrangers like Benny Carter, Frank Foster, and Quincy Jones. Debbie Duncan returns as the featured vocalist.
Monday, Dec. 16, JazzMN Orchestra performs “Let it Swing,” an evening dedicated to jazzy renditions of holiday hits including, “Winter Wonderland,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Adeste Fideles” and “Jingle Bells.” “Along with guest vocalist, Yolande Bruce, of Moore by Four, JazzMN Orchestra will have audiences shaking and snapping the holiday blues away,” stated a press release.
Monday, April 20, 2019, JazzMN Orchestra performs with the Grammy Award-winning vocalist, Luciana Souza. She performed with Herbie Hancock on the Grammy Award-winning record, “River – The Joni Letters.” Souza’s orchestral credits include the New York Philharmonic, the Atlanta Symphony, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
JazzMN concerts are for audiences of all ages. Reservations are recommended. Show-only tickets are available for $38; dinner and show tickets are $53. Guests may purchase a season subscription (dinner and show) for $99. Dinner seating begins at 5:30 p.m.; concert time is 7:30 p.m. Groups of 12 or more person may call Group Sales at 952-934-1547. For tickets, call the Box Office at 952-934-1525 or visit ChanhassenDT.com
More info at about the JazzMN Orchestra at JazzMN.org.