QualiTech, a Chaska provider of ingredients for the agriculture and food industries, recently announced the addition of Jerome Pier, Ph.D., CCA, PCA, to its Plant Nutrition Division.
Pier brings more than 25 years of field experience in western specialty crop agriculture to the QualiTech team, according to a press release.
Most recently, Pier worked for Nutrien Ag Solutions, QualiTech’s exclusive QMIN and Q-Bio distributor. He will continue to provide technical support Nutrien’s North Valley Division, and he will re-engage with Nutrien’s Central Valley Division, through his work at QualiTech, the release stated.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jerome to the QualiTech team. He is a talented agronomist whose depth of knowledge in crop management will help to expand our technical capabilities and plant nutrition product offerings,” stated Patrick Dosier, General Manager - Plant Nutrition Division.
More info at www.qualitechco.com.