Longtime Recreation Superintendent Jerry Ruegemer will be promoted to Park and Recreation director position effective Aug. 1, replacing outgoing Park & Recreation Director Todd Hoffman.
Hoffman is retiring at the end of July after 33 years with the city Parks & Recreation department. Ruegemer has worked for the city 30 years in the Parks & Recreation department, according to a city press release.
"If you’ve ever reserved an athletic field, picnic shelter, or if you’ve attended any of the dozens of Parks & Recreation-sponsored recreation programs and special events over the years, you’ve most likely encountered and worked with Ruegemer. His friendly nature and work ethic have enabled him to forge strong bonds with local athletic associations, business and individuals in the community," stated the city release.
Ruegemer can be reached at 952-227-1121 or jruegemer@ci.chanhassen.mn.us.