Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen will hold its annual MayTerm educational series of classes and presentations beginning in early May.
Many MayTerm options are being offered on Wednesday, May 11, 18 and 25, with additional opportunities at other times throughout the month beginning May 5, according to a church press release from Leann Thompson, director of Faith Formation at Family of Christ.
Several keynote speakers highlight the series.
Sponsored by Family of Christ’s Soul Care team, experts from NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will present each Wednesday at 6 p.m., beginning May 11, on the topics of "Parenting Toward Mental Wellness."
Weekly topics include “Early Warning Signs of Mental Illness in Youth” (May 11), “Coping with Kids” focusing on youth’s developmental responses to the pandemic, along with mental health tips and resources for families (May 18), and “Transitions,” geared toward parents and caregivers of young adults and youth moving into adulthood (May 25).
Sponsored by Family of Christ’s Micah 6:8 Social Justice team, guest speaker Brenda Blackhawk, congregational organizer for racial justice with the Minneapolis Area Synod of the ELCA, will speak on the topic of “The Church and Colonization” on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. Blackhawk will discuss how the Doctrine of Discovery enabled Christian rulers to claim and exploit land and how that and the Indian Boarding School era affected indigenous communities.
Other class topics include Bible studies, book discussions, smoking meats, pickleball, yoga, essential oil make and takes, mosaic trays, games and art for youth, and church softball spring training. Dessert and fellowship will be provided between classes on Wednesday evenings.
To see a complete listing of classes and to register, visit www.familyofchristonline.org/mayterm.