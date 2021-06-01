La Danse Fatale performing arts youth ballet company will highlight its new work, “Keepers of the Light” at the Eden Prairie High School Performing Arts Center.
The company will have performances 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Ticket prices are $17/adult and $13/student and senior citizens. Show times, ticket details, and live streaming options are available at www.ladansefatale.org.
A highlight of the annual showcase will be the return of the “Ukrainian” dance style. "A favorite of dancers and audiences alike, this energetic and beautiful performance will surely lift your spirits and bring a smile to your face," states a La Danse Fatale press release.
Part I of the show will feature the dramatic story of “The Snow Queen”; Part II will feature the light and funny stories of a goose thief and a gambling bachelor in search of a bride.
La Danse Fatale is a nonprofit ballet company comprised of dancers ranging from ages 12 to 18. Performances are directed and choreographed by Julia Levina, the company’s artistic director.
More info at www.ladansefatale.org.