Carver County Parks and Recreation beaches are open.
The Lake Minnewashta Regional Park beach in Chanhassen and the Baylor Regional Park beach in Norwood Young America opened June 2, as approved by the Carver County Board. (Lake Waconia Regional Park is closed due to construction.)
According to a Carver County press release, signs encourage beach-goers to maintain proper physical distancing.
Lifeguard services start noon-6 p.m. Saturday, June 13, through Aug. 17, at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park. Staff will be located at the park entrance Friday-Sunday and holidays, alerting incoming patrons if beach areas have reached capacity.
Depending on user behaviors and volumes, “beach ambassadors” plan to monitor beach capacity and physical distancing, according to a press release. Beach ambassadors will be present Friday-Sunday. (There are no lifeguards and beach ambassadors at the Baylor beach.)
Park officials have set a beach capacity limit, placing picnic tables on and around the sanded area, including the immediately adjacent grass, to indicate where small groups can occupy that maintains at least six feet between other users.
Park staff plan to use the tables and parking lot capacity to judge when the beach is full. At that time, they’ll inform incoming patrons at the gate that the beach is full.
“We view patrons as the key component to keeping the beach open and available for public use this summer, which is the overall goal of the county,” stated Marty Walsh, director of Parks and Recreation.
“This means users need to respect the physically distanced tables and by maintaining spacing on the sand portion of the beach, utilizing the picnic tables to physically distance and not moving or congregating them; respectfully recognizing when the facility is full; and demonstrating proper disease control prevention actions – including not coming to the park that day if you or someone in your group is showing signs of illness,” Walsh stated.
More info at www.carvercountyparks.com or 952-466-5250.