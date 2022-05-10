Carver County Public Health announced COVID testing at the Lake Waconia Event Center every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. through May.
The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, coupled with May often featuring gatherings as the school year winds down, led to Public Health reopening the testing site, according to a Carver County press release.
Its availability ensures residents have access to free, saliva PCR tests. It supports individuals who may want to get tested before or after attending these large gatherings or other events.
For more information and further testing options, visit Public Health’s “Local COVID-19 Testing Options” website or call 952-361-1559.