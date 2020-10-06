Carver County announced that Lake Waconia Regional Park and the co-located watercraft access are now open to the public for use.
The opening of the park marks a year’s worth of progress to install city sewer and water service to and extending through the park to a new development on the north side of the park near Island View Golf Course, according to a Carver County press release.
At Lake Waconia Regional Park, construction teams completed massive site grading to construct new roadways and parking lots. A 12-foot wide paved trail connects the park with the city of Waconia’s trail system leading from town along the lakeshore and through the park. A gravel trail connecting the paved trail and parking facilities extends east to Highway 92, where it then connects with a local trail and leads to new developments north of the park.
The project created a large level green space area between the parking area and the beach for picnicking and a future playground. Because turf grass is not fully established, parks staff plans to deploy picnic tables and grills next spring, according to the county.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources watercraft access also opened to the public. It contains two boarding docks and portable biffs, supporting a parking facility with capacity for 36 vehicles with trailers.
Park hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and admission is free.