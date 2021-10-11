Redistricting is a process that redraws congressional districts throughout the state and can impact congressional representation. Citizens can participate in the process in a number of ways.
A League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 will explain how redistricting may impact the citizens of Carver County, and how to become actively involved in the process.
The meeting will take place in the Wilder Room of the Chanhassen Library, 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen.