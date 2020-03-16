Carver County libraries are open, but all programs, events and delivery services are postponed through April 30.
“This includes postponing storytimes, gardening and technology classes. The Friends of the Chanhassen Library spring book sale is also postponed,” according to Patrick Jones, with the Carver County Library system, on Monday morning.
People are coming in and loading up on library materials, Jones said, and the weekend was “very busy.”
The shelves with reserve material “are as empty as we can remember seeing them,” he said.
“Carver County Library is closely monitoring information about the coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of staff and library users is our priority,” said Jones.
He reminds readers that the library website, www.carverlib.org, is in operation 24-7, offering downloadable eBooks. eAudiobooks, eMagazines and many other online services.