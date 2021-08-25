All of Deb Zeller’s drawings, artwork and sculptures are meaningful, but her latest creation, an impressive agriculture-related bronze statue, carries very personal significance.
It took Zeller, of Victoria, about 10 months to design and create “Rooted in Tomorrow,” a stellar display that depicts a granddaughter grasping the little finger of her grandfather as they walk and she points ahead.
Zeller was commissioned by Land O’Lakes to create the structure, which was unveiled Aug. 4 outside the company’s headquarters in Arden Hills. The international agribusiness and food business is celebrating its centennial.
“I had never done one in less than a year,” said Zeller, who mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic ironically served as a benefit to keep her working diligently in her basement studio, where she does clay work for bronze statues.
“I couldn’t say anything about the project for almost a whole year, and that was very hard for me,” Zeller said, with a laugh. “When they selected me, they did not know that my father (Grant Knutson) was a dairy farmer and that his father (Axel Knutson) was a Land O’Lakes dairy farmer.”
Company officials wanted the display to depict a grandfather and grandchild “walking hand-in-hand,” Zeller said. She had personal reasons when asking company officials if the child could symbolize a granddaughter.
“I pulled together some photos of me and my dad out on the farm (near Hutchinson) because I was my dad’s second-hand man from the time I was about a year and half old,” she said. “They were very agreeable to the idea.
“I asked if I could do the image of my father, and they approved, so I got to sculpt his image,” Zeller said with emotion. “So my heart was in it from the time I picked up the very first batch of clay.”
Zeller, who also has bronze sculptures on display in Hutchinson, Iowa, California and Canada, calls this effort “the most well executed statue I have done to date. It delights me when people who knew my father express, ‘Oh, my; that’s Grant!’”
A neighbor girl to Zeller was primarily used as the model for the granddaughter in the statue.
When asked what she wants observers to see when they view the statue, Zeller replied: “To see the love of generations; where the older generation has created the foundation and the younger generation is aiming (pointing) to the future; that they are connected and the younger generation is excited to carry it forward.”
That emphasis caused Zeller to have the girl holding the grandfather’s little finger rather than the grandfather grasping her hand.
Zeller called Casting Creations of Minnesota in Howard Lake “fantastic. They had it about three months and had a major role in the pouring of the bronze and the fabrication of the bronze pieces.”
The 6-foot-plus tall sculpture is the courtyard centerpiece at Land O’Lakes headquarters and is designed to symbolize how the cooperative is celebrating a century of innovation and fostering relationships, according to company officials.
At the unveiling, Beth Ford, Land O’Lakes’ president and CEO, said: “… When we really sat back and thought about it – it was clear what our celebration and gratitude should center around: the people of our past, present, and future.
“And how better to do that than with something that will remain literally here at the heart of the workplace of our headquarters,” she added. “It’s a steadfast reminder of the places we’ve been, the places we’re going and the true heart and soul of our cooperative.”
Also at the unveiling ceremony, Land O’Lakes reported year-to-date net sales of $8 billion with net earnings of $236 million, a one-year increase of 9% in sales. The member-owned cooperative had $14 billion in sales in 2020.