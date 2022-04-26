The Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, serving the communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria, is seeking volunteer board members.
The nine-member board meets on the third Tuesday of most months with meetings lasting approximately one hour, according to a press release.
The board participates in food shelf policy and budget, as well as studying different ways of distributing more food to individuals and families in need. Individuals representing underserved populations are encouraged to apply.
The food shelf operates with a workforce of 100 volunteers who distribute close to 40,000 pounds of food each month serving nearly 1,300 individuals.
To apply, write a letter of interest addressed to the Board Chairman, Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, 1600 Bavaria Road, Chaska, MN, 55318, or email info@bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org. Questions can be addressed to 952-221-1832.