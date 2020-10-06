Though Carver County COVID-19 cases are down (compared to the last two months) cases are increasing rapidly in Minnesota, according to Richard Scott, director of health services and community health services administrator with the county.
Last week, southern Minnesota cases rose most prominently. Throughout the state, hospitalizations are increasing (with over 7,500 hospitalized and 2,100 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health).
BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS
As of early Tuesday, seven Carver County people have died from COVID, while Minnesota recently passed 2,000 deaths.
According to the MDH, county deaths were mostly evenly spread between age groups, with one death per cluster, while two deaths each were of 65- to 69-year-olds, as well as 85 to 89-year-olds.
Carver County has the lowest case rate in the metro area, the MDH said, with over 1,400 cases (69 included hospitalizations). The highest case rates are in Anoka, Scott, and Hennepin counties.
According to the MDH, confirmed Chaska COVID cases are at 478; Chanhassen, 340; Victoria, 139; and Carver, 80. The state’s case count is over 100,000.
Throughout Carver County, the following congregate care facilities have had at least one confirmed COVID case from residents, staff or visiting providers: Auburn Manor in Chaska, Chaska Heights Senior Living, New Perspective in Waconia, and Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Chanhassen.
Five percent of people in Carver County with COVID need to be hospitalized, Scott said.
MINNESOTA PERSPECTIVE
Of the over 97,000 Minnesota COVID cases so far, over 2,000 have resulted in deaths (another 52 were suspected of having COVID but not confirmed). Just over 1,400 of those were of people living in assisted living or long-term care facilities, the MDH said.
The biggest portion of cases are of those between ages 20 and 24. Most deaths were of those between 80 and 89 years old, according to the MDH.
As for exposure, most cases (24,000) were from unknown community exposure. Another 21,000 cases were from known community sources, and around 15,000 were from completely unknown courses. The fourth-biggest case count can be traced to congregate living facilities at 11,000 cases.
Other cases can likely trace back to community outbreak, travel, healthcare and corrections. The lowest number of traceable cases is from the unhoused population, the MDH said.
ON A LARGER SCALE
Scott said nationally, new cases have been increasing and deaths have declined. Regionally, neighboring states like Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas have “had some of the highest case rates in the county” last week.
Eleven vaccines are currently in phase-three trials as of last week, compared to nine the week before, Scott said.
He said there’s work to be done to keep reducing the impacts of COVID.
“We still need to reduce barriers and expand our testing capability. We also need to continue to be vigilant with our message on how to protect yourself and others,” Scott said.
That looks like staying home when sick, wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing your hands, and self-isolating when COVID is confirmed or suspected.
“Most of the outbreaks we are seeing are associated when people who forget or fail to practice these guidelines,” he added.