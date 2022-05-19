Luna is a very sweet and affectionate 1-year-old black and white domestic shorthair female. She’s a little on the shy side when first meeting new people, but doesn't take long to warm up. She absolutely loves being petted, getting tummy scratches, sitting on the tower in the window and toys! She has not met any other cats or dogs yet, but her foster mom doesn't think it will be a problem with proper introductions. Luna has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $250 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.