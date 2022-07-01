Macaroni is an orange tabby mix domestic shorthair male, about 2 years old, with a creamy coat color reminiscent of that favorite dish! Mac is a typical orange Tabby — very easygoing, lovable and absolutely loves attention! His favorite things are evening snuggles, playing and chatting it up. He’d prefer to be the only cat and hasn’t warmed up to dogs yet. He’s good with older kids, especially those who like to pet him. Macaroni has had a complete wellness exam, is neutered, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $250 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Who doesn’t love mac and cheese?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.