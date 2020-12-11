Every day.
Every day Lindsay and Zack Mertz can look out their house windows and see a neighborhood park sign honoring their daughter Maddison.
Every day unimaginable emotional pain grips them as they contemplate her loss several years ago to childhood cancer.
And yet, they are emotionally buoyed by the love for their other two daughters, and by the seemingly omnipresent support of family, friends and community.
“The whole reason that we are still functioning today is because of the community and the support out here,” Lindsay said, referring largely to the city of Victoria and its Watermark housing development. “I can’t say enough about how much people care.”
It was about four years ago that Maddison Mertz, also known as “Moo,” was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. She died about six months later, on May 29, 2017, three days after her 8th birthday.
In her honor, “Maddison Mertz’s Miracles” was founded through Children’s Cancer Research Fund, a foundation that assists pediatric brain cancer research.
‘IT’S SO AMAZING’
Lindsay doesn’t shy away from tears when talking about her daughter’s death, and she doesn’t shy away from using superlatives to describe her.
Lindsay also doesn’t hesitate to credit those who have supported the family and cancer research in a variety of ways, including numerous fundraisers. An annual fleece tie blanket drive has generated over 750 blankets for hospitalized children and their siblings.
“It’s so amazing; running a blanket drive through this COVID thing,” Lindsay said. “People keep dropping them off at our doorstep and wanting to help out.
“The blankets, well, it’s an easy thing for kids to do and they know they are making a difference for the kids in the hospital,” she added. “We appreciate it all so much.”
A large number of finished blankets are being stored in a Mertz home hallway, with more expected before they are delivered to the hospital in mid-December.
“Maddison and her younger sister Mackenzie received tie blankets while Maddison was in the hospital,” Lindsay said. “We really like the idea of being able to give the children something cozy while in the hospital over the holidays.”
Since Maddison’s death, almost $125,000 has been raised via the “Maddison Mertz’s Miracles” account, with the funds designated for a brain cancer clinical trial at University of Minnesota’s Children’s Hospital.
Fundraisers have included, in part: “Trick or Treat for Maddison,” where kids dress in pink outfits and ask for donations; Excelsior Brewing Co.-sponsored events, including an auction and fun runs for kids; and events at Victoria Elementary School, where Maddison was a student.
The family also participated last year in a Children’s Cancer Research Fund fundraiser in Las Vegas, where they shared Maddison’s story. That event raised more than $1 million for brain cancer trials.
MADDISON PARK
The Mertz family, which includes Mackenzie, who soon turns 8, and Mackinley, 2, has had contact with people throughout the world through the cancer research fund and a petition to change the name of the park across the street from the family.
“It’s been really cool that way; getting connected with and meeting people from so many states and countries,” Lindsay said. “There have been so many people reaching out to us. It’s amazing to see the good in everyone.”
A park renaming petition started by neighbor Mike Amundsen, generated more than 27,000 signatures, including from Europe, and prompted quick action by the Victoria City Council for the name change.
“It was a really nice gesture by him (Amundsen),” Lindsay said through tears. “He was walking the morning after the day she passed and wanted to do something. That means a lot to us, what he and so many others did and continue to do. It’s amazing.”
“I walk by this sign periodically and offer a prayer up each time I see it,” Amber Goodmanson said about the Maddison Park sign. “I can’t imagine what that family has gone through. I just hope they know so many people are praying for them and wish they could do something more to help.”
On Thanksgiving, the Mertz family lit a candle in her honor and visited her grave.
“This year was better than last year, and I’m guessing it will continue to improve, but can’t imagine how,” Lindsay said.
“The sign, the contacts, the support, it shows our girls that good things can come out of this despite as much pain as we’re all in,” Lindsay said.
“It means the world to us to keep sharing her story and to be able to give back,” she added. “Our hope is that someday children like Maddison will have a treatment option; better yet, a cure.”