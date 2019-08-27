Management of the Paisley Park museum in Chanhassen is transferring from Memphis-based Graceland Holdings to the Prince estate on Oct. 1.
Since 2016, Graceland Holdings, which also manages the estate of rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, has operated Prince’s former Chanhassen home and studio through P Park Management Inc.
The Chanhassen City Council worked with Graceland Holdings as it made the decision to rezone the property in 2016. Prince died on April 21, 2016.
“The Prince Estate thanks (managing partner) Joel Weinshanker and Graceland Holdings for their partnership and participation through this initial three-year period,” said an Aug. 27 press release from Prince’s estate.
“Since opening as a public museum Oct. 6, 2016, Paisley Park has welcomed a vast number of fans from all corners of the world into Prince’s exceptionally unique 65,000-square-foot production sanctuary — a property that served as the epicenter of Prince’s creative universe for over three decades, wherein he recorded countless hit songs and captivated audiences with incendiary live performances,” stated a press release. “Prince developed many aspects of Paisley Park with a view that it would one day be a public-facing museum.”
“‘Paisley Park is pretty much representative of everything I am musically,’” Prince once said, according to the release. “Respecting that mission, The Prince Estate is committed to continued growth and development of Paisley Park, passionately presenting Prince’s life and work and connecting authentically with his fans — both new and old — each and every day.”