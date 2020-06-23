Matt Clark, assistant professor of grape breeding and enology at the University of Minnesota and cold-hardy grape research expert at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Horticultural Research Center (HRC) has been named research director.
Clark replaces James Luby who served in that role for two years and is on sabbatical, according to an Arboretum press release.
Since its inception in 1908, the HRC has generated more than 103 fruit introductions and continues to develop improved, hardy strains of fruits and woody plants.
Clark received his undergraduate degree from St. John’s University and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota. He is also a U of M Extension specialist and facilitates programming in viticulture and enology with Minnesota and regional stakeholder groups. In addition, he teaches Horticulture 1001, a course in plant propagation, according to the Arboretum.
Clark also organizes the International Cold Climate Wine Competition, an annual juried wine competition for cold-hardy grapes and non-traditional winemaking regions held at the Arboretum.
“The HRC has been an important place of scientific discovery for over 110 years. Our research teams work extraordinarily hard to identify new plant varieties that have sparked new industries, support farmers around the globe, bring exciting new fruits to market, and beautify landscapes,” Clark stated.