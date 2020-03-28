Matt Udermann has announced his bid for the Carver County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat, with the campaign “You MATTer.”
The district, which includes areas of Chaska and Victoria, is currently represented by Randy Maluchnik.
Udermann was appointed by Maluchnik to the Carver County Library Board in 2018, and is currently serving his second year as president. He is a member of the Chaska Park and Recreation Board, among other civic and volunteer roles.
Udermann and his wife Krista are raising two children (Brooklyn, 4-1/2, Tenley, 6 months, in the Clover Ridge neighborhood of Chaska.
“I’m a father with kids in local schools now — I’m shoulder to shoulder with parents at our kids’ school, sports and church activities. I see first-hand the fears, struggles and challenges other parents endure raising their kids,” Udermann stated, in his announcement.
“I’m not a career politician — I’m a public servant, and I have called Carver County home for over a dozen years. I believe those that are able, equipped and willing, have a duty to step up and serve. I believe the next 20 years will shape the next 200 in Carver County and take that seriously, Udermann stated.
Udermann grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, attaining degrees in management, marketing, accounting and finance. While working, he earned an MBA as the youngest member of his State University of New York-Albany executive masters class, according to a press release.
After graduation, he worked for Maytag Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation and Best Buy World headquarters over eight years in various roles, including overall responsibility for a $500 million business and 25-plus employees. He currently runs a digital art business and owns a patent for an innovative, proprietary photo frame.
“The Udermanns can be seen at town ball games, local restaurants, community kid events and Fish Frys,” stated the campaign announcement.
More info at www.youmattertomatt.com.