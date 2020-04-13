Mayer Lutheran High School donated 3-D printed face shields to Auburn Homes & Services.
Bob Kuhlman, AHS Foundation Director Bob Kuhlman and Marketing and Community Outreach Manager Michelle Yelich met with Mayer Lutheran Executive Director Joel Landskroener and Physical Science Teacher Ben Schulties to accept the donation.
“They showed us the process of using one of the three 3-D printers they have available to create the headpiece that the shield is attached to; it was fascinating to watch the printer in action creating an actual head piece,” stated Yelich.
The school initially donated 21 face shields, with another 21 on the way It takes six hours to make each individual mask.
Between teaching duties, Schulties, with the help of Rachel Bonhoff, Jim Strehlke, Luke Alligher and Megan Polzin, will continue to create the face shields for Auburn, while school remains closed to students, according to Yelich.
“We are so grateful for Mayer Lutheran High School’s support and technology to create and donate these face shields to our nursing staff,” Yelich stated.