Meadow Spring Church purchased the vacant and former Chaska Rex movie theater building in 2012.
For the last eight years, the church has done some minor remodeling. However, last fall it embarked on an extreme interior makeover, according to a press release.
“The remodel is beyond what I imagined it would be. I am so excited,” said Amanda Averill, of Chaska. “The whole vibe and feel in the worship space has changed, and I love it.”
On Sunday, June 28, Meadow Spring Church will have its first worship service in the remodeled building. This is also the church’s first meeting after only having online services for 15 weeks due to the restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, stated a press release.
Several precautionary steps include social distancing seating arrangements, regular sanitizing of touch points, using cell phones to access announcements, encouraging online giving, and maximizing the number of people in the worship space at 50% percent of fire code.
The public is invited to services Sunday, June 28 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
REMODEL DETAILS
This makeover includes a new larger auditorium, doubling the seating capacity, an enlarged lobby for gatherings, expanded kids center, and a newly remodeled teen center.
“For the first time since we started Meadow Spring in 1998, we will have a facility designed to meet our needs and to accommodate community events,” stated Lead Pastor John Laeger. “Now we will be able to host weddings, conferences, business seminars, and other community events. This remodel is not just for us. We want it to grow into a gathering place for our wonderful community.”
According to Laeger, there are plans for additional capital improvements, however this is the most significant. There are plans for increasing space for children and teens, and some exterior improvements.
“It has an amazing sound system, comfy chairs, and more seating capacity. The new lobby and coffee area is going to be a welcoming environment for fellowship and welcoming new families,” said Curt and Teresa Kallio, of Chaska.
More info at www.meadowspring.org.