Audrey Kennedy remembers the day vividly. She had just been issued her official Star Tribune badge. Those glares on the elevator of "Do you belong here?" were no more.
It was the coolest feeling in the world, thought the then-University of Minnesota student, interning at the newspaper.
Then COVID-19 came on strong. No more trips into the downtown Minneapolis building. No more coffee meetings with editors. That badge? Still worn proudly.
Kennedy, who graduated from the University of Minnesota in May, a former editor with the school newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, has been hired as reporter for the Chanhassen Villager. Her first official day was July 8.
And that new cool feeling? A key to one of the oldest buildings in the city of Chaska, with the Chaska Herald and Villager offices.
"I'm really excited for the opportunity," said Kennedy, who moved from Texas to Minnesota in 2016. "I've always liked the very personal stories that make an impact. All stories can make an impact, but I really love long form, investigative reporting. There was a story I did for the Daily involving students with disabilities on campus. It was such a rewarding experience and the story got such a big response."
Kennedy, who was born in Illinois, also lived in Wisconsin before moving south due to a parent job change. She said relocating to Orono, Minnesota, at such a late age of her youth turned out to be a positive as it forced her to be comfortable with change, and to adapt quickly.
Much like her final semester of college. One day she was graduating, two days later she was interviewing for the Villager position.
"It's funny because as a kid my parents would only let me read the Variety section. So it was a weird return to that (as an intern at the Star Tribune)," said Kennedy, who wrote a biweekly story in the Sunday Home section this spring.
Asked for one word to describe herself as a reporter, she said "curious."
"I'm always asking questions. The amount of data practices reports I have requested are too many to keep track of," she laughed.