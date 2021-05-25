The Chanhassen Memorial Day services are back.
The events, on Monday, May 31, begin with morning visits to Chanhassen cemeteries, and culminate with a noon service in City Center Park.
"Having the opportunity to celebrate Memorial Day as a community this year is a great reminder of how we as a nation can never take for granted our day-to-day circumstances or individual freedoms," said Col. James Wall, who will be a guest speaker at the service. "Memorial Day has always been about coming together as a community and nation to reflect and pay tribute to the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice."
Last year, there were no public services in Chanhassen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chanhassen has been holding Memorial Day services since 1954.
“I think it makes everyone feel really good,” said Sergeant-at-Arms Lloyd Engler, with Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, regarding the return of public services. Engler will be leading the honor guard on Monday.
“It was disappointing when you can’t honor the deceased veterans, and it’s a good feeling to get it all out there again,” Engler said.
This year, following visits to three local cemeteries and a service at St. Hubert Catholic Community, the public will gather in City Center Park.
The service features a talk by Col. Wall, a Chan-o-laires performance, and singing by eighth-grader Lucia Kulik.
“I’m grateful, and I’m glad we can do it for the deceased veterans,” said James Schindler, with American Legion Post 580. “I think it’s important to recognize them on this day.”