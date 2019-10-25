The Chanhassen Senior Center hosts a free Memory Cafe the second Thursday of every month, starting Thursday, Nov. 14.
Memory cafes are designed to be welcoming places which provide opportunities for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia or other mild cognitive disorders, and their care partners, according to a press release.
The Memory Cafe will be held in the newly remodeled Maple Corner, located in the Senior Center.
“People who are caregiving for a loved one with memory loss may often feel isolated and alone in their journey. They also may simply struggle with finding fun and appropriate things to do together with their loved one. The cafe atmosphere promotes social engagement, mutual support, information exchange, friendship, and acceptance,” states a press release.
Activities during cafe hours are varied, but focus on topics which inspire reminiscing, interaction, laughter, fun and celebration of life. The cafe will also offer lifelong learning events throughout the year, including creative arts, music and special speakers.
The cafe is staffed by volunteers and supported by local community agencies and businesses. The Nov. 14 cafe will involve a simple painting craft coordinated by Pam Chenervert of Paint, Paper, Scissors. Volunteers will be available to help.
The Memory Cafe is not an adult day or respite care program, and caregivers are required to stay with their loved one during cafe hours. It is, however, a free walk-in event where family, friends and individuals with memory loss can enjoy unique time together. Participants are not required to RSVP for the Cafe time, but are encouraged to do so for planning purposes.
There will also be coffee and treats. Participants may choose to arrive early and share a lunch together, provided by the Senior Dining Services of CAP Agency, prior to the cafe. A $5 donation is suggested to cover meal costs, and lunch reservations must be made at least four days in advance of the event by calling the Senior Dining at 952-227-1127.